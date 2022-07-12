Gwendolyn Agnes Bouch

Gwendolyn Agnes (Fletcher) Bouch, 86, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home.
The daughter of Virginia (Anderson) Fletcher, she was born Feb. 14, 1936, in Sample Run.
Mrs. Bouch was a homemaker and enjoyed working in her home. She also loved being with her family.
Surviving are her husband, William E. Bouch Sr., whom she married Oct. 11, 1955; a son, William E. Bouch Jr., of Blairsville; four grandchildren, Ryan Stewart, Danielle Stewart, Shane Bouch and Jordann (Bouch) French; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Terri Stewart Heims; a brother, David Fletcher; and her stepfather, David Bell.
As per the wishes of Mrs. Bouch, there will be no visitation or service.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
