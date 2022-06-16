Gwendolyn Rose Horrell, 84, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Born April 2, 1938, Gwendolyn grew up in Evans City and graduated from Evans City High School in 1956. She lived much of her adult life in Gardena, Calif., and Tempe, Ariz. Gwendolyn settled back in Pennsylvania in the town of Indiana in 2010. After the passing of her husband, she returned to Arizona, settling with her daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughters in Desert Hills.
Gwendolyn was a devoted Catholic and spent time as a member of the Secular Franciscan Order. While in Indiana, she was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. In Desert Hills, she was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.
She was a loving and proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren will always remember her great big hugs and games of contract rummy.
Gwendolyn will be sadly missed by her two sisters: Frances P. McConahy and Mary L. Krick; her daughter, Deborah R. DiCicco; her grandchildren: Angela R. DiCicco, Garrett P. DiCicco and his wife, Brenda, Cynthia A. DiCicco and Justin Smith; and her great-grandchildren: Avery and Taylor DiCicco and Jayden, Lorelai and Ryker Smith. She was also a very loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews who will remember her fondly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Horrell; her parents, James Paul and Kathryn Sutton Johns; and her brother, Donald K. Johns.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Rick, McKenzie and the rest of the staff at Desert Haven Assisted Living and Traditions Hospice for the wonderful care and support they provided.
The family is being assisted by Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.