H. Eugene Garner, 93, of James Creek, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Born July 16, 1930, he was a son of Homer and Della M. (Brumbaugh) Garner. He was united in marriage to and is survived by Anna Ruth (Weller) Garner, his wife of 67 years.
He is also survived by two children: Linda M. (Garner) Strong, of Shelocta, and John R. Garner, of Alexandria; five grandchildren: Amber Arrigan, Travis Garner, Michele Weaver, Ryan Garner and Roger Strong; 15 great-grandchildren: Maddison, Lucas and Toryn Garner, Abigail Lucko, Aubree and Avery Weaver, Mariah, Blake, Allyson, Aiden and Natalie Strong, Avianna, Cecelia, Isabella and Patrick Arrigan; and many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Ronald Strong; and siblings Ralph Edward Garner and Dorothy (Garner) Jamison McCall.
Gene was a 1947 graduate of Huntingdon High School and was employed at SCI Smithfield, Huntingdon.
Mr. Garner was a member of Zion’s United Church of Christ, James Creek, the Bedford County Grange No. 619 and was the last remaining charter member of the Marklesburg Volunteer Fire Company, James Creek.
He had many interests including dairy farming, hunting, fishing, camping, drawing, painting and working with wood. He will always be remembered as a very kind and giving person who was willing to help anyone in need when possible and who loved his family and friends very much.
A public visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion’s United Church of Christ, 15717 Raystown Road, James Creek. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, with the Rev. Mary Hendricks and Pastor Dale Parker officiating. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion’s United Church of Christ, c/o Bryant Weller, 628 W. Third St., Williamsburg, PA 16693.
To sign an online guest book and express condolences, visit www.johnbbrownfuneralhome.com.
