H. James “Jim” McQuown, 75, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at home.
He was born in Punxsutawney on Sept. 16, 1944, a son of Bernard Jerry McQuown and Myrtle Mae (Grube) McQuown.
On Aug. 11, 1968, he married Evelyn Ryen, of Rochester Mills, at the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney.
Jim attended the Rossiter Calvary Methodist Church in Rossiter. He was a 1962 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and a 1966 graduate of Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan.
Mr. McQuown was a phys-ed teacher at Punxsutawney Area School District for 36 years.
Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Evie, as well as his three children, Luke, Amy and Beau, all of Punxsutawney; two brothers, Bernard L. McQuown and wife Barbara Jo, of Indiana, and William McQuown and wife Kathy, of Cogan Station; brother-in-law, Allen Ryen and wife Karen; and sisters-in-law, Karen Ryen and Tammy Work, all of Rochester Mills.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Margaret Ryen; and brothers-in-law, Arlen Ryen and Patrick Ryen.
In accordance to Jim’s wishes there will no visitation or memorial service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim’s memory to Camp Friendship, c/o the ARC, 36 Hoover Ave., DuBois, PA 15801; VNA Hospice of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701; Rossiter Calvary Methodist Church, 49 Smyerstown Road, Rossiter, PA 15772; or to the family.
