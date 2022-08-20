Hannah J. (Farneth) White, 80, of Conemaugh Township, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home, Indiana.
Born Feb. 12, 1942, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of Clarence J. and Dorothy L. (Anderson) Farneth.
Hannah lived in Saltsburg since 1959, and worked as the lunchroom supervisor for the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District for 24 years, retiring in 2004. She was a member of the Saltsburg American Legion Post #57.
Hannah liked working with children and was an avid bowler. She enjoyed listening to country music and camping with her friends. Hannah most loved spending time with her family.
Hannah is survived by her daughter, Chris (Bill) Petro, of Saltsburg; son, David B. (Amanda) White, of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, William Walter (Kara), Krystin Amanda, Ashleigh Kirsten, David G., Kendra and Noah (Alani); great-grandchildren, William Tyler, Mason, Sawyer, Gavin and Penelope; brother, John L. Farneth, of Lower Burrell; sister, Betty Forehand, of Nebraska; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lewis David White, who passed away on Feb. 11, 2022; infant grandson, David Frank Petro; brothers, Clarence “Sonny” Farneth and William Farneth; and her sister-in-law, Linda Farneth.
At Hannah’s request, there will be no viewing. A celebration of Hannah’s life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at River Hall at the Saltsburg Fire Company, 313 Salt St., Saltsburg. Please join the family as they honor Hannah’s life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Saltsburg.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.