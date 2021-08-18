Hannibal “Boots” Belardinelli passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the age of 97.
Boots was born on June 22, 1924, to parents August and Theresa Belardinelli in the town of Beyer.
He served in the 27th Division of the U.S. Army, and was stationed in the Pacific during World War II. Upon returning from the war, he married Betty McKee and started his own successful business, Boots Plumbing and Heating. After selling his business, he continued to work at the MC Home Center until his retirement. Boots was a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church of Marion and served on the building committee for the new Presbyterian Church. He belonged to the Marion Center Fire Company for 30 years and assisted with the building of the new fire hall. Boots also served on the building committees for the Marion Center Cemetery Chapel and the Marion Center Medical Center and was the maintenance engineer for the center.
Boots was a member of the Rochester Mills Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Marion Center Lions Club, Traveling Evergreens, Masonic Franklin Lodge 313, Coudersport Consistory and the Antique Car Club of America, where he served as a national judge. His passions included restoring antique cars, stained glass, woodworking, playing his bass fiddle with numerous bands and spending time with his family and friends.
Boots is survived by his two daughters, Kathy Reece and husband Terry and Brenda Belardinelli; fianceé, Dolores Donald and her daughter, Susan Kaculis and husband, Michael; son-in-law, James Sisitki; grandchildren, Matthew Hood, Andrew Hood and wife Jenelle, Michael Deabenderfer, Alyssa Deabenderfer and Hanna Deabenderfer; great-grandchildren, Aden Hood, Alex Gruver and wife Shannon and Cole Gruver; great-great-granddaughters, Rayne and Verity Gruver; sisters, Francis Zdziarski, Josephine Maletta, Mary Ann Nathal and Theresa Tillman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; daughter, Betsy Sisitki; and sister, Anna Wise.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana. They will also receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., Marion Center. Interment with full military honors will immediately follow at Marion Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following charities: Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., Marion Center, PA 15759; VNA Hospice of Indiana, 850 Hospital Road, #3000, Indiana, PA 15701; or Citizens’ Ambulance, 805 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.