Hans C. Hoel III, 88, of Bolivar, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home.
The son of Hans C. Hoel and Anna Grace (Robertson) Hoel, he was born Feb. 9, 1934, in Bolivar.
Hans was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, having spent his time at sea aboard the USS Murray Destroyer Escort. He retired as an electrician for Latrobe Steel. Hans was a member of the Church of Christ in West Bolivar. He was a former president of the Robinson Rod & Gun Club. Hans loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and helping his family and friends.
Hans is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet (Lentz) Hoel, of Bolivar; two daughters, Anna “Denni” Chiappetta and husband Tom, of Louisiana, and Holly Krall and husband Steve, of Coral; a grandson, Dustin Douglas Foust, of Robinson; a granddaughter, Dana Danielle Foust, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Suzanne Grassmyer, of Lewistown; a brother, Ronald Pyle and wife Janice, of Bolivar; Jacob Robertson and Janis Griffin; and brothers-in-law Robert Lentz and wife Ann, and Carl Lentz.
Many thanks to Jeff Foust and Debbie Franklin for their care and support.
In addition to his parents, Hans was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph D. Hoel.
In keeping with Han’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Robinson Rod & Gun Club.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.