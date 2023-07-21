Harold C. Bowman, 75, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village.
A son of James C. and Betty (Craig) Bowman, he was born Sept. 10, 1947, in Indiana.
Harold worked in the cafeteria at Indiana University of Pennsylvania until his retirement. He was a member of Crete Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the choir and was the attendance recorder. Harold loved the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, John Smathers; a sister-in-law, Sue Ann Bowman; nephews John Smathers and wife Kathleen, James Smathers and wife Nancy and Donald Smathers and wife Lorelei; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sonja J. Smathers, and a brother, Renny Bowman.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.
