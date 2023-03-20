Harold Dean “Woody” Wood, 87, of Shelocta, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born May 9, 1935, in Plumville, to Leroy and Margaret (Wiggins) Wood.
Woody graduated from Shannock Valley High School in 1953 and from Penn State University with a degree in electrical engineering. He was an owner of CKE Inc., located both in Indiana and Lucerne Mines, retiring in 2001.
Throughout Woody’s life, he was a community leader, being heavily involved in the Indiana County Airport Board, the YMCA of Indiana County Board of Directors, the Indiana Bow and Gun Club and the Experimental Aircraft Association. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and especially flying his Glasair.
Woody is survived by his sons Roger (Tina) Wood, of Shelocta, and Richard (Georgette) Wood, of Inwood W.Va.; three grandchildren, Stephanie Ann (Chris) Thomas, of Martinsburg, W.Va., Kori Wood, of Shelocta, and Samantha (Kyle) Ladd, of South Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Avery and Sophie Thomas, and Brennan and Elijah Ladd; and two brothers Larry (Alberta) Wood, of Home, and Robert (Patty) Wood, of Pittsburgh.
In addition to his parents, Woody was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Louise Wood, on Sept. 1, 2022.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Richard Motzing officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Woody to Chapter 993 of the Experimental Aircraft Association or the Youth in Aviation of Indiana County, 398 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
