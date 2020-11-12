Harold E. Fleming, 86, of Dayton, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born in 1934 in Indiana to Kenneth T. and Rose Harmon Fleming.
Harold was a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and the Dayton Vintage Farm Tractor Club.
He was self-employed as a dairy farmer in Indiana and Dayton for his entire life. He was also employed by Slate Construction Co. in Latrobe for several years and for Fleming’s Christmas Tree Farm for many years.
Harold was a character! He was a flirt, a jokester, a dancer and a big talker. He also enjoyed dirt track racing, attending county fairs and gambling. His passion was Allis Chalmers tractors. Additionally, he enjoyed spending time with his Amish friends and spending the last several winters in Fort Myers, Fla. Mostly he enjoyed his time with his family.
He is survived by eight children, Debbie Bill and husband Alan, Lehigh, Fla.; Janet Walker and husband Larry, Rural Valley; Ricky Fleming and fiancé Jan, State College; David Fleming and wife Donna, Templeton; Sharon Chelewski and husband David, Midland, Texas; Christine Fleming, Orlando, Fla.; Mike Fleming and wife Kristie, Templeton; Lisa Turney and husband Rich, Magnolia, N.J.; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Tom Thomas and wife Sally, Freeport; and sister-in-law, June Cicola and husband John, Lower Burrell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Donna Jean; and by nine brothers and two sisters.
Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
Interment will be made in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.