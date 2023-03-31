Harold Francis (Duff) Duffy, 83, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village.
The son of Harold Edward and Margaret Monica (McCarthy) Duffy, he was born May 24, 1939, in Johnsonburg.
Duff graduated from Johnsonburg High School and pursued a degree in social studies and English education while playing football at Edinboro State Teachers College. It was there he met his wife, Carol Wykoff, whom he married June 8, 1963.
He and his family moved to Indiana in 1965, where he was employed by Indiana Area School District until his retirement in 1997. He also obtained his master’s in education and principal certification at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
During his tenure with IASD, he served not only as a teacher of both English and social studies but as an executive member of IAEA, athletic director at Indiana Area Senior High and as the assistant principal and interim principal at the high school.
It was as a football coach that he found his greatest joy. Coaching and teaching were his most fundamental contributions during his career. He loved the years he spent coaching as well as the players he coached.
In addition to coaching, he enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle, spending time with friends and family especially his beloved grandchildren and watching anyone play football.
Duff was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church of Indiana.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughter, Devon, of Indiana; his son, Patrick and wife, Beth, and their children Jack, Katie and Mike, of Frederick, Md.; his brothers James Duffy and wife Margie, of Fairhope, Ala., and Duane and wife Barb, of Johnsonburg; brother-in-law Joe Mooney, of Brockway; sister-in-law Phyllis Easley and husband Tom, of Meadville; brother-in-law Clifton Karns (Buzz) Wykoff and wife Marilyn, of Saegertown; as well as beloved nieces and nephews: Merilee Wagner, Deborah Taylor, Brian Duffy, Wayne Duffy, PJ Molnar, Joseph (Duffy) Mooney, Vincent Yenny, Todd Yenny, Sonya Taylor, Phyllis Lord and Nadine Stearns.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, John; his in-laws, Karns and Beatrice Wykoff; his sister, Mary Patricia Mooney; Jim and Sue Yenny; and his nephew, Clifton Fritz Yenny.
A memorial mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Citizens’ Ambulance Inc., P.O. Box 237, 805 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA, 15701, or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
