Harold Francis (Duff) Duffy, 83, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village.
He was born May 24, 1939, in Johnsonburg.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial Mass at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana, with Fr. Andrew Corriente, O.F.M., Cap., officiating.
Private entombment will take place in the mausoleum of St. Bernard Cemetery.
