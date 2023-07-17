Harold “Jim” James Henry, 84, of Cherry Tree, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.
The son of Clarence Harold and Ella E. (Lydick) Henry, he was born Jan. 27, 1939, in Green Township.
Jim served his country as an MP in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He married Janice “Jan” E. (Conn) Henry on Jan. 9, 1960, and they shared more than 63 years together.
Prior to his retirement, Jim worked for Caterpillar Inc. in Ohio and Illinois for a combined total of more than 30 years.
Jim was a member of the United Auto Workers Union and the Glen Campbell American Legion Post No. 435. A man who could easily engage others in conversation, he enjoyed socializing with family and friends.
An outdoorsman, Jim enjoyed playing many sports over the years, such as tennis, softball, fishing and hunting. He was an avid golfer.
Jim was a much loved husband, father, grandpap, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife, Jan, of Cherry Tree; his three children: Ronald James Henry and wife Darlene, of Mentor, Ohio; Darla Jo Henry, of Iowa; and Melinda Kay Mazenko and husband Bruce, of Smithsburg, Md.; his seven grandchildren: Kevin Henry, Melanie Wargo, Sydney Leonard and husband Dan, Allison Kimball, Madeline Mazenko, Connor Mazenko and Garrett Mazenko; and three great-grandchildren: Griffin and Remington Leonard and Nola Jo Henry.
Also surviving are his brother, Richard “Robin” Henry and wife Vicky, of Jacksonville, Fla., and his nieces and nephews: Sandy, Cathy and Michael; Jon; and Rick and Rhonda.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his three sisters: Iris Henry, Virginia “Polly” Buterbaugh and Glenavee “Bud” Shelton; and his two nephews: Tim Shelton and Jeff Buterbaugh.
As Jim requested, there will not be a public viewing or funeral.
Private family arrangements are being assisted by the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Military honors will be observed by Jim’s friends at the Glen Campbell American Legion.
Private interment will be at East Ridge Cemetery, Westover.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Jim’s guestbook and share a condolence message.
