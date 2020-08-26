Harold L. Adamson, 95, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his home in Indiana surrounded by his family.
He was born in 1924 in Creekside to Silas McKinley and Iva King Adamson.
He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, the VFW Post 1989, AARP and the NARFE.
A veteran of World War II he served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation metalsmith in Pearl Harbor; Great Lakes, Ill.; and Seattle.
He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Indiana for 35 years, working at all jobs up to assistant postmaster.
A resident of Indiana since 1930, he enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, bowling and a monthly card club of friends for 50 years.
He is survived by two sons and one daughter, Terry A. and wife Kathy, Wallingford; Barry D. and wife Ruth, Louisville, Ky.; and Judy Whitesel and husband David, Indiana; three grandchildren, Kathryn Monti and husband William, Rebecca Gendron and husband Curtis, and Douglas Adamson and fiancee Julie Mantius; and three great-grandchildren, Ben, Ryan and Megan Monti.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Christine R. (Barriss) Adamson; infant son, Kenneth Lynn, in 1950; and his sister, Hazel Holt.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA, 15701 or to the Zion Lutheran Church, 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana, PA, 15701.