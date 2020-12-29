Harold L. McConnaughey, 96, of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Rose Haven, Indiana.
The family will receive friends at the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville, on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Immediately following, a funeral service will be held with Pastor Mark Heckman and Pastor Dan Cunkelman co-officiating. VFW Post #5821 and The American Legion Post #0407 will conduct military services in the church. Masks are required in church.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.