Harold L. McConnaughey, 96, of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Rose Haven, Indiana.
He was born Feb. 2, 1924, in Homer City, the son of Harold Dewey McConnaughey and Isa P. (Edwards) McConnaughey.
Harold was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Blairsville, where he and his wife worked as ushers for many years. He was also very active in all church activities. He served in the Army from February 1943 to November 1945 (European Theater) with an honorable discharge as a sergeant.
He worked as a produce manager for the former A&P Market, Blairsville, for over 40 years and also for Luther Ford. While working at the A&P he was a union steward for the UFCW. Harold was a member of the National Campers and Hikers Association and enjoyed traveling the country in his RV with his wife. Harold was also a member of the Penn View Mt. Square Dancers.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda C. McConnaughey, Camanche, Iowa, and Colleen McConnaughey and husband, Jim Cunningham, Pittsburgh; son, Alan H. McConnaughey, Stafford, Va.; grandchildren, Denise Wolford and husband, Martin DeCarlo, Houston, Texas; Scott Jennings and wife, Candice, Barber, N.C.; Kevin Jennings and wife, Kristie, Newton, N.C.; Gretchen Dillon and husband, Michael, Syracuse, N.Y.; Lauren Martin and husband Bryce, San Diego, Calif.; Richard Lasser, Pittsburgh; Rachael Lasser, Pittsburgh; and Samantha Cunningham, Largo, Fla.; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and brother, Virgil McConnaughey, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bertha (Cunkleman) McConnaughey, in 2018; daughter, Diane McConnaughey; granddaughter, Melissa D. Jennings; sisters, Gloria Allison and Erma Shadle; and brother, Dale McConnaughey.
The family will receive friends at the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville, on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Immediately following, a funeral service will be held with Pastor Mark Heckman and Pastor Dan Cunkelman co-officiating. VFW Post #5821 and The American Legion Post #0407 will conduct military services in the church. Masks are required in church.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.