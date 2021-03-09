Harold O. “Hud” Wetzel II, 68, of Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Hud was born Sept. 1, 1952, in Punxsutawney, the only son of Harold and Grace Wetzel.
After graduating from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1970, he continued his education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Being self-employed as a meticulous craftsman, skilled in all areas of construction, he also acquired his certification in HVAC and maintained his eye for perfection until his recent retirement. Hud was a member of the Red Barn Sportsman’s Club of Homer City, the Walston Club of Punxsutawney and a lifetime member of the NRA.
As an avid reader, he was able to explore his family lineage which included the historical figure Lewis Wetzel, the famous frontiersman.
He is survived by his three sisters, Sue (Wayne) Glenn, of Concord, N.C., Deborah (Dick) Dale, of Punxsutawney, Denise (Don) Johnson, of Indiana, and his step-mother, Helen Wetzel, of Northumberland. Along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends, he was greatly loved and will be extremely missed by all.
His mother, Grace Wetzel, of Punxsutawney; his father, Harold O. Wetzel, of New Castle; and his niece, Amy Leigh Johnson, of Indiana, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home in Indiana, with a private interment following.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local library in his name or the charity of your choice.