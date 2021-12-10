Harold P. Davis, 96, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Crystal Waters Inc.
A son of Cameron Davis Sr. and Nellie (Frantz) Davis, he was born Jan. 4, 1925, in Cherryhill Township, Indiana County.
Harold was a 1944 graduate of Blairsville High School and a member of Purchase Line United Methodist Church. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Harold worked with his brothers at Davis Brothers Plumbing for many years. He was a member of the Clymer American Legion Post #222, Clymer Slovak Club and Dixonville Moose.
He is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou (Myers) Davis; and all of his brothers and sisters: Herman Davis, Helen Halladay, Claire Rankin, Hale Davis, George Davis, James Davis, Walter Davis, Arthur Davis and Cameron Davis Jr.
Services were held at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery.
