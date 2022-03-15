Harold R. Lockard, 75, “Ole Blue,” of Northern Cambria, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at home.
Born Nov. 16, 1946, in Indiana, he was the son of George and Emma (Rickard) Lockard.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Virginia E. (Crook) Lockard; daughters, Susan Lockard, wife of Charles Smith III, Hollidaysburg; and Sandra Lockard, Northern Cambria; and grandsons, Shawn and Shane Gisler. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert (Ella) Lockard, Dixonville, and Donald (Karen) Lockard, Florida.
He was a retired truck driver for Fry Brothers Trucking and a school bus driver for Harmony Schools. He was a member of Masonic Lodge, Indiana.
“Ole Blue” was an avid reader and enjoyed going to truck pulls. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He adored his twin grandsons who were born on their grandparents’ wedding anniversary and was happiest spending time with them and watching them play baseball.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral service to be held at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue following the service until 8 p.m.