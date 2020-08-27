Harold R. Sharp, 81, of Shelocta, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born on Aug. 11, 1939, in Indiana, to A. Wilmer and Olive Melissa (Waugaman) Sharp.
Harold was a member of the Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church. He was the co-owner of Sharp Paving Inc. and owned and operated Sharp’s Campground. Harold loved to go hunting, camping and enjoyed traveling with friends. Harold will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Gail (Wright) Sharp, who he married on Sept. 30, 1961; two sons, Gregory R. Sharp and wife Terri, of Shelocta; and Vincent E. Sharp and wife Kim, of Shelocta; a daughter, Monica S. Meyer and husband Brian, of Shelocta; five grandchildren, Ryan, Isaiah, Maria and Victoria Sharp and Gavin Meyer; two brothers, Larry Sharp and wife Mary Ann; and Ken Sharp and wife Sandy, all of Shelocta; a sister, Helen Altman, of Shelocta; and a sister-in-law, Bev Sharp.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William “Paul” Sharp and Vernon “Blackie” Sharp; an infant sister, Delsie Irene Sharp; and a brother-in-law, Larmar Altman.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Kathy Nice officiating.
Contributions may be made in Harold’s memory to Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, Shelocta, PA 15774. Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Interment will be in the Elderton Cemetery, Elderton. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
To send an online condolence to Harold’s family, or view a video tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.