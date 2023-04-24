Harold “Scott” Karlinsey, 71, of Alverda, passed away at home Friday, April 21, 2023, surrounded by his family.
A son of Harry Sr. and Faith (Good) Karlinsey, of Northern Cambria, Scott was born Jan. 2, 1952.
Scott was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. He served in the Army and was stationed in Alaska during the Vietnam War.
He was a coal miner for 28 years, having worked for the Barnes and Tucker and TJS Mines.
A co-founder of Missions Around the World, Scott was a faithful supporter of mission projects. He helped finance churches in other parts of the world, in such places as the Philippines, Mexico and India, where a church is named in his honor.
Scott exemplified a life of giving. For instance, when he was once unable to come home for a family funeral, he made it his personal endeavor to quietly assist others with the finances needed for them to come back home to attend family funeral services.
He was a friend to all whom he met. Some of his favorite moments were being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.
He especially loved children. For years, he and his wife, Rachel, welcomed foster children into their home and family.
Scott is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Rachel (Hopkins) Karlinsey, whom he wed July 3, 1971; his five children: Susan (Zack) Scott, of Indiana; John (Penny) Karlinsey, of Northern Cambria; Sally (Richard) Weekley, of Northern Cambria; Joe (Angie) Karlinsey, of Home; and Jae Karlinsey, of Alverda; seven grandchildren: Ashley (James) Spaid, of Northern Cambria; Aaron (Sydney) Karlinsey, of Summerville, S.C.; Jacob (Kaylee) Karlinsey, of Sidman; Levi (Emma) Karlinsey, of Northern Cambria; Anthony and Nicole Scott, both of Indiana; and Aubrie Weekley, of Northern Cambria; and his four great-grandchildren: RaeLynn, Oakley, Makenzie and Teagan.
Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Margaret Karlinsey, of Nicktown; brother Richard Karlinsey and friend Betty, of Dixonville; brother Harry (Ruby) Karlinsey Jr., of Northern Cambria; his six sisters-in-law: Edna (Kleo) Davis, Dora (Bill) Leamer, Linda (Frank) Barr, Donna (Raymond) Stockley, Debbie (TJ) Johns and Jonnie Filler; his brother-in-law, Jim (RaeJean) Hopkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Herbert Karlinsey; brother in-law Guy Hopkins; sister-in-law Cindy Patterson; parents-in-law: John and Alvassa (Rainey) Hopkins; and his aunt, Maggie Karlinsey.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 6 p.m. funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Pastor Bob White will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the Clymer American Legion Post #222.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to Missions Around the World. c/o P.O. Box 24, Alverda, PA 15710.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Scott’s guestbook and share condolences.