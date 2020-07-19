Harold W. Urban, 86, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, in his home.
Born May 3, 1934, in Saltsburg, he was a son of John and Susan (Sharon) Urban Jr. Harold lived his entire life in Conemaugh Township.
He worked in fire security and maintenance for Federal Labs, retired at the age of 45, and worked for Rochester & Pittsburgh Coal Company until his final retirement in 1994. Harold was well known for his work ethic and strong sense of family.
He spent many hours and years taking care of the area cemeteries, and was not above enlisting his cherished children to cut grass and trim.
Above all, Harold was a deeply devoted family man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially his many camping trips with his family. He made friends wherever he went, as Harold never met a stranger. There are many who knew Harold, and he enjoyed each and every friend he ever met.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert “Bob” Urban and Richard J. Urban, and his sister, Betty Gais.
He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of more than 66 years, Betty Louise (Wisen) Urban; son Harold W. “Will” Urban Jr., of Chicago; daughters Lana Eileen Fink, of Indiana; Lorraine Kay (John) Smith, of Clarksburg; and Linda Arleen Ciuca, of Upper Burrell; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; many extended family members; and a ton of friends. Harold also leaves behind his beloved dog, Bambi.
Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m., the time of the funeral service by Pastor John Ludwig, at Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. The Urban family extends great gratitude to Pastor Ludwig for the care he has shown the Urbans over many years.
Visitation will be limited to 25 at a time; please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines, per state regulations.
Harold grew up and learned his work ethic on his family’s tree farm. To honor his roots, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you plant a tree in memory of Harold W. Urban.
