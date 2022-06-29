Harolde Junior Smeltzer, 96, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Formerly of Indiana, Harolde was born Dec. 21, 1925, in White Township, to George Dennis Smeltzer and Maude Snyder Smeltzer.
Harolde was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, from 1944-45. He worked as a sales representative for various companies until his retirement at 75 years of age. Harolde was a former member and usher of St. Bernard’s Church in Indiana, until moving to Tennessee in 2011. He had since been a faithful member of St. Mary’s Church in Johnson City, Tenn.
Harolde loved all sports but was an avid Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan. His favorite hobbies were stamp and coin collecting, and he also enjoyed challenging anyone to a game of cards or dominos.
Those left to cherish his memory include six children: Delores Chicka, of Punxsutawney (deceased husband Michael); David Smeltzer (Jane), of Leesburg, Va.; Denise Harris (Henry) of Greenville, S.C.; Richard Smeltzer (Nancy) of Elkview, W.Va.; Deborah Fairman (Roger) of Elizabethton; and Donald Smeltzer, of Punxsutawney; eight grandchildren: Michael Smeltzer (Janet), of Troy, Ill.; Samantha Smeltzer Sugino (Yoshi), of Sterling, Va.; Katherine Grundy (Matt), of Sterling; Andrew Papier (Shannon), of Piedmont, S.C.; Rebecca Garcia (Clayton), of Greer, S.C.; Sarah Huffman (Michael), of Elkview; Lynn Smeltzer (Rachael), of Parkersburg, W.Va.; James Fairman (Ashley), of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Brandy Coates, of Elizabethton; 14 great-grandchildren: Annabelle, Evan, Carly, Rilan, Anthony, Marisa, Ava, Abigail, Riley, Millie, Tyler, Eliza, Octavian and Jordyn; one great-grandchild, Avrum; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Bertha E. Smeltzer.
A service to honor the life of Harolde Smeltzer will be conducted at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Johnson City, at noon Friday. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the church, prior to the noon service.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be shared and viewed with the family at www.hatha waypercy.com. Hathaway Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Smeltzer family.