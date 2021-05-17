Harper Louise Smith went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at West Penn Hospital.
Harper was the cherished fourth child of Matthew L. and Hope (Stear) Smith and sister to Zachary, London and Miles Smith, all of Shelocta.
Harper Louise Smith was the granddaughter of Randy and Sandy Smith and Norman and Trudy Stear and great-granddaughter of Jerry and Maxine Drenkhahn and Thomas Lipsie.
A memorial was held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Mount Union Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Weiers, STS, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Harper’s name to Angel Heart Prenatal Bereavement Team, West Penn Hospital. C/O Jennifer Largent, E5 Labor and Delivery, 4600 Friendship Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
To send an online condolence to Harper’s family visit www.bauerfuneral.com.