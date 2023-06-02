Harriet Ruth Ireland, 76, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at her residence.
The daughter of Harvey L. and Anna Mary (Farren) Lewis, she was born March 15, 1947, in Indiana.
“One thing about our mother, she didn’t mix her words but always had a huge heart. Our mother was the kind of person who, after you met her, you either loved or hated her, but either way, you respected her. This world will not be the same without her. Heaven just became a whole lot sassier.”
Surviving are her husband, Ronald “Jake” Ireland; children Philip (LuAnn) Ireland, of Blairsville; Linda Ireland and her companion, Michelle Waite, of Pittsburgh; and Robert Ireland, of Indiana; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Harriet in death were her parents; a son, Daniel; and a brother, Harvey “Jumbo” Lewis.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow in the Lefdahl Chapel, with Chaplin Jack Carrier officiating.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.
