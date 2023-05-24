Harry C. “Smokey” Carnahan Sr., 79, of Blairsville, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
The son of Robert P. Carnahan and Mary J. (Serena) Carnahan Tatone, he was born Jan. 4, 1944, in New Kensington.
Harry was a veteran of the U.S., Navy and worked as a truck driver.
He was a life member of the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department.
Harry loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed playing softball in his spare time.
Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Linda L. (Harbaugh) Carnahan, whom he married on Aug. 7, 1963; four children: Tracy L. (Allen) Martello, of Ligonier, Yolonda L. (Rock) Sunday, of Blairsville, Tamatha L. (Tom) Lingenfelter, of Blairsville, and Shawn M. (Misty) Carnahan of Blairsville; nine grandchildren: Allen Jr. (Alex), Angelo, Kayla, Tori, Dakota, Tessa, Tiffany, Shawn Jr. and Noah; three great-grandchildren, Shyanne, Domenick and Brock; one great-great-grandchild, Tyler; and two sisters, Alberta Lauda, of Saltsburg, and Victoria Holbrook, of Avonmore.
He was preceded death by his parents; a brother, Ralph W. Carnahan; and a son, Harry Carnahan Jr.
Per Harry’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be sent to Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville PA 15717, in Harry’s memory.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.