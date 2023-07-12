Harry Charles Stewart, 73, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at his home in Borger, Texas.
He was born Feb. 22, 1950, in Indiana, son of Charles and Lila Rae (Little) Stewart.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, William Lee Stewart.
He is survived by his daughter Desiree’ Lippman and family. Also, his sister Diane Reed-Hayes, married to William Hayes. Along with several nieces and nephews.
Harry was a graduate of United High School Class of 1968 and later West Texas State University in 1972. Upon graduation, he became a park ranger in Texas. He eventually settled in beautiful Colorado where he raised his family and worked as a machinist for many years. While in Colorado, he enjoyed mountain bike riding and always remained a loyal Steelers fan.
A service of remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday with the family receiving friends an hour prior at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, with the Rev. Scott Hamley officiating. Private interment will occur at Armagh Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org/donate, and online condolences may be made at www.thestuartfuneral homes.com.
Matthew 11:28, “Come to me all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”
