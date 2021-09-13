Harry D. Hoover

Harry Duane Hoover, 84, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born Feb. 21, 1937, to Craig Duane and Esther Anne (Hutchison) Hoover in Kittanning.
Harry owned and operated Hoover’s Auto Repair. He was a “jack of all trades.” Harry was a member of NuValley Presbyterian Church in Rural Valley, where he was a former elder, Sunday School teacher and youth group leader. He was also a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge #244 and the Pine Creek Sportsmen’s Club. Harry was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing in his pond and especially loved spending time with his family. He was an Army veteran and served during the Korean Conflict.
Harry is survived by his wife, Helen J. “Bunny” (Nelis) Hoover; three daughters, Amber (Eric) Womeldorf, of Leechburg, Laurie (Doug) Forbes, of Dayton, and Holly (Bob) Fusaro, of Yatesboro; three sons, Craig (Laura) Hoover, of Dayton, Shayne Brandenberg, of Home, and Charles (Kim) Brandenberg, of Wellsboro; sister, Pat (Don) Dixon, of Rural Valley; eight grandchildren, Ashton (Paul) Early, Zachariah (Maura) Hollingshad, Olivia Fusaro, Sophie Fusaro, Mattie Fusaro, Jace Hoover, Emma Brandenberg and Chloe Brandenberg; great-granddaughter, Rosalie Hollingshad; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rose Anne (McMeans) Hoover; sister, Ann Stiffler; and brother, Filson Hoover.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the NuValley Presbyterian Church with Pastor Sheila Wadding officiating. Interment will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery.
