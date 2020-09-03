Harry E. Rombaugh Jr., 79, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, with his loving family by his side.
He was the son of Harry E. and Dorothy M. (Helman) Rombaugh Sr., born on March 18, 1941, in Indiana.
Harry graduated from Indiana Area High School in 1959.
He enjoyed hunting, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Harry retired from McCreary Tire and Rubber Company before working in the natural gas industry for many years. Later in life, he enjoyed being a car transporter for local car dealerships.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Cunningham Rombaugh, whom he married Oct. 27, 1961; three children, daughter, Kimberly and husband Thadd, of Bellefonte; sons, Bryan Rombaugh, of Indiana and Scott Rombaugh and wife Nikki, of Indiana; and two grandchildren, Calvin and Hannah Rombaugh, also of Indiana.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert D. Rombaugh.
Friends will be received Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer.
Additional visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service starting at 11 a.m. Interment will be made in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana. Face masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Keystone Elk Country Alliance.
