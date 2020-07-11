Harry Edward Meyer, 72, of Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his residence.
The son of Lester R. and Lillian Mae (Emigh) Meyer, he was born Jan. 2, 1948, in Kittanning.
Harry was a member of the Masons, Shriners and a 50-year member of the Iron Workers Local 3, where he was well respected in his career.
He enjoyed gardening, reading, being outdoors and spending time with his family. Harry was an avid collector of Elvis memorabilia. He religiously supported the Wounded Warriors Foundation. Harry had a deep love for animals, and his pets were an important part of his life.
Surviving are his children, Scott Meyer and his wife, Bonnie, Spring Church; and Wendy Glasser and her husband, Fred, Marion Center; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Meyer, Indiana; Meghan Meyer, Indiana; Mason Meyer, Spring Church; Whitney Hill and her husband, Justin, Home; Chantel Glasser, Marion Center; and Morgan Glasser, Marion Center; siblings, Harvey Meyer and his wife, Kim, Shelocta, and Margaret “Lou” Rhoades, Elderton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Harold, Dennis, David and Betty Kay Meyer.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in South Bend Cemetery will be private.