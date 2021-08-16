Harry F. Allison

Harry Franklin Allison, 88, of Blairsville, passed away peacefully at The Gardens in Indiana on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Harry was born March 6, 1933, at home in Williamsburg to Thomas Allison and Nancy Sollenberger Allison.
Harry graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1951. In 1958, Harry married Helen Diehl in Altoona. They recently celebrated 63 years of marriage. Prior to retiring from the Homer City Penelec Station in 1992, Harry also worked for the Williamsburg Penelec Station, the U.S. Envelope Company and the WVA Pulp & Paper Company in both Williamsburg and in Covington, Va.
Harry was a longtime member of Hopewell United Methodist Church in Blairsville, where he served as a trustee and sang in the choir. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was often described as a “jack of all trades” as he was a skilled carpenter who enjoyed making furniture for his family.
He took care of two orchards of peach and apple trees, tended to a large garden each year with his John Deere tractors and could fix or build just about anything.
Harry was well known for his delicious apple butter, which he made from his family’s recipe.
He shared his talents with others by offering a helping hand, sound advice and passing endless amounts of knowledge on to those interested in learning.
Harry is survived by his loving wife, Helen; son, Jim (Cindy) Allison, of Indiana; daughters, Joyce Butler, of Gainesville, Fla., and Linda (Jerry) Harbison, of Allentown; grandchildren, Heidi (Trevor) Davies, of Annville; Emily (Justin) Houseknecht, of Hollidaysburg; Kristin (TJ) Smiley, of Templeton; Megan (David) Escobar-Martin, of Bethel Park; and Ryan Harbison, of Lynchburg, Va.; and one great-granddaughter, Madelyn Houseknecht. He also is survived by his brother, Richard (Marlene) Allison, of Martinsburg, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his sisters, Josephine Allison and Milda Allison; brothers, Vernon (Sarah) Allison, Elroy (Joan) Allison and Benjamin Allison; and son-in-law, Roger Butler.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Blairsville.
There will be a private service for immediate family, with Pastor Dan Cunkleman officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Presbyterian Cemetery, Williamsburg. Family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside service. At the family’s request, masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry’s name to Hopewell United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 435, Black Lick, PA 15716.