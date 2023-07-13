Harry “Hudson” Baroni, 98, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
He was born in Aultman on Dec. 9, 1924, to Enrico and Pasquina (Mantovani) Baroni.
Hudson retired from the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers, Local 9, PA. He was a member of BAC since April 1963.
In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family.
Hudson was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, C&Y and the Tide Sportsman’s Club.
He is survived by his children, daughter Gloria (Glenn) Petrina and son Ricco (Rita) Baroni; grandchildren Renee (Adam Maksl) Petrina, Stephanie Petrina (Joshua) Boyce, Julie (fiancé Tyler McKenzie) Baroni, and Timothy (Maria) Baroni; great-grandchildren Isaac and Hudson Maksl, Mitchell Boyce and Savannah Baroni; and one brother, Albert Baroni.
In addition to his parents, Hudson was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Anna (Pagliarini) Baroni; as well as numerous siblings.
Friends will be welcomed by the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent, with Father Matthew Morelli as celebrant. Everyone is asked to meet at the church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd, P.O. Box 99, Kent, PA 15752.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the staff of St. Andrew’s Village and Penn Hospice for the excellent care Hudson received.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.