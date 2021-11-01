Harry James Custer Jr., 47, of Clymer, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born July 29, 1974, in Indiana, he was a son of Harry James Custer Sr. (Missy), of Clymer, and Connie (Galentine) Gniewek (Ron), of Clymer.
He spent 18 very special years married to Marybeth (Fowler) Custer, of Clymer; he was the love of Marybeth’s life.
A graduate of Penns Manor High School, Harry went on to work as an auto detailing specialist for many years at Kuntz Motors in Mahaffey. Harry loved to restore and collect antique bikes; he was an avid collector of ’80s memorabilia and he loved to cook and try different exotic foods, having a very eclectic palate.
He was always willing to lend a hand to family, friends and even complete strangers.
He also had an incredible sense of humor and loved to make people laugh and pulled pranks whenever he could. Most importantly, Harry loved his family and being a father was the greatest joy of his life. He was a member of Clymer Missionary Alliance Church and the Dixonville Moose.
In addition to his wife, Marybeth, and his parents, Harry will be greatly missed by his four amazing and strong children: Tyler Swaney, of Hanover, Duncan Custer (Haley Fults), of Nashville, Tenn., Cameron Custer, of Clymer, and Katlynn Custer, of Clymer. He will also be remembered by his sister, Mandy Custer (Brad Hanicak), of Swoyersville; stepsiblings, Josh Hinton (Patty), of Glen Campbell, Andy Hinton (Corri), of Maryland, Robert Gniewek and Rick Geneva. Harry also leaves behind so many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who were more like brothers and sisters; and his brother-in-law, John Christener, of Clymer, who was affectionately known as “Bro Bro.”
He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. The Custer family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Clymer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help with expenses, Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 655 Franklin St., Clymer, PA 15728.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.