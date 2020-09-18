Harry L. Berkey, 89, of Marion Center, died on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The son of Paige W. and Sara A. (Parry) Berkey, he was born on Aug. 14, 1931, in Grant Township, Indiana County.
Harry was a graduate of Green Township High School.
He married his wife, Phyllis J. (McCoy) Berkey, on June 28, 1958, and they shared over 62 years of marriage together.
Harry was a self-employed dairy farmer and a skilled carpenter.
He was a lifelong member of The Church of the Brethren, first attending the Manor Church of the Brethren. Since 1974, he was a member of Montgomery Church of the Brethren, where he served as a deacon for 45 years and taught Sunday school for many years. Harry served three years in the Brethren Volunteer Service and during this time he was stationed in Austria for two years.
Harry is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of Marion Center; his five children: Robert E. Berkey, of Marion Center; Nancy J. Barr and friend, Randy Thompson, of Clymer; Daniel R. Berkey and wife Nan, of Clymer; Bradley E. Berkey and wife, Tammy, of Commodore; and Christopher D. Berkey and wife, Charline, of Brunswick, Md.; his grandchildren, Gabriel and Samuel Berkey; and his brother, Robert D. Berkey and wife, Janet, of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Kayla Mae Berkey; and his three sisters, Lila Marie Peckover, Dorothy Louise Peel and Marietta Berkey.
Family and friends will
be received on Sunday
from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Montgomery Church of the Brethren at 5227 Purchase Line Road, Commodore, PA 15729, where an 11 a.m. funeral service will be held on Monday officiated by Pastor James Kensinger and Pastor Dale Leverknight.
Kindly observe social distancing and please wear a mask.
Private family interment will take place at Montgomery Cemetery, Grant Township.
The Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, is assisting with arrangements.
In honor of Harry, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Montgomery Church of the Brethren at 5227 Purchase Line Road, Commodore, PA 15729.
Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Harry’s guestbook and share a memory or a condolence message.