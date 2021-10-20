Harry L. Wadding

Harry Lee Wadding, 74, of Blairsville, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Pittsburgh VA Medical Center, Pittsburgh.
He was born April 1, 1947, in Indiana, to Kenneth Wadding and Emma (Lamar) Wadding.
Harry served in the U.S. Marines as a helicopter gunner during the Vietnam War, where he achieved a marine security code. He had attended Wesleyan Methodist Church in Indiana. He was a coal miner, truck driver and member of the UMWA. Harry loved working on foreign cars, riding his grandkids around on his mower, spending time with his family and going on drives with his wife.
Harry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Viola (Stipcak) Wadding, Blairsville; two sons, Jason Wadding and wife Amanda, Homer City, and Kevin Wadding and fiancé Ashley, Blairsville; grandchildren, Kevin, Aspin, Megan, Ethan, Nathan, Emmy, Ray, K.J., Aiden and Katie; brother, Carl Wadding and wife Karen, Sandusky, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Tammy Lynn Plopi, in 2017; and two brothers, William Wadding and Kenneth Gene Wadding.
His visitation will be at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. His funeral will be at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dan Cunkelman officiating. VFW Post #5821 and the American Legion Post #0407 will conduct graveside military services Friday morning. Internment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com