Harry O. Long, 87, of Indiana, joined his master on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
The son of Orva and Phyllis (Clark) Long, he was born Nov. 19, 1934, in Homer City.
Harry was a graduate of United High School. He served his country for two years as a MP in the Army while stationed in New Mexico.
Harry owned and operated Longs Mobile Home & RV Sales located in Indiana, Shelocta and Route 22, Blairsville. He also developed L & M Campground near Penn Run, now celebrating its 50th year of operation.
In his free time, he enjoyed going for Sunday drives to see the country. Harry always had time to lend a helping hand and to stop to pet the kittens and dogs.
He also enjoyed traveling to the state parks and to the ocean.
Surviving are his wife, Audrey (Murdick) Long, with whom he shared 64 years of togetherness; nephews and nieces, Tom (Charlene) Hearn, Clarion; Sandy D. (Hearn) King, Brush Valley; Sandra Deyarmin, Brush Valley; Kenneth (Debbie) Murdick, Brush Valley; Kim Murdick, York; Gary Murdick, Coral; Eric Plowman, Butler; Barry Plowman, Sarver; and Beverly Plowman, Butler; and sisters-in-law, Connie (Larry) Plowman, Dora Murdick and Carol Murdick, Brush Valley.
Preceding Harry in death were his parents; sister- and brother-in-law, Gloria and Calvin Hearn; special cousin, Florence Jervis; and nephews, Ronald Hearn and Dennis Murdick.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Matthew Lantz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your church or local fire department.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com