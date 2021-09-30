Harry Richard Snyder, 80, of Brush Valley Township, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
He was the son Harry D. Snyder and Blanche (Snyder) Snyder. He was born in Brush Valley on Oct. 19, 1934.
Harry enjoyed fishing and hunting trips to the mountains. You never saw him idle.
He was employed at Lucerne Company Store, Homer City; Star Drill Keystone, Beaver Falls, as a machinist; Kunkle Lumber Co., Homer City, as a carpenter and cabinet maker; and worked for FMC, Homer City, for 32 years as a maintenance technician.
Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Corretta; loving daughter, Deborah Snyder; and nephews, William Bennett and William (Barb) Snyder. He is also survived many nieces and nephews on his wife’s side of the family.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, William S. Snyder; and two sisters, Mary (William) Bennett and Ruth Snyder.
At Harry’s request, there will be no viewing or visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date for family members. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh. Future interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.