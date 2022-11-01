Harvean L. (Lewis) Lightcap, 84, of Clymer, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
A daughter of John and Helen (Roof) Lewis, she was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Punxsutawney.
Harvean worked as a cafeteria worker in the Marion Center School District. In her free time she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon.
She is survived by four children: John Lightcap and wife Cathy, of Clymer; Randy Lightcap and wife Milessa, of Andrews, S.C.; Lee Lightcap and partner Karen, of Indiana; and Timothy Lightcap, of Woodstock, Va.; three brothers, Clyde Lewis, Frank Lewis and wife Lois, and Dwight Lewis and wife Donna; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Harvean was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Lewis; and a sister, Carol Osterburg.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Private interment will take place at Ruffner Cemetery.
Services have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
