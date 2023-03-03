Harvey E. Rudolph, 99, passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at his home in Irwin, surrounded by his family.
He was a longtime resident of Indiana before moving to his son’s home in 2020.
A son of Harvey E. and Elizabeth Coppick Rudolph, he was born May 10, 1923.
He was a graduate of Bliss Electrical School, Takoma Park, Md. He served as a testing and QC engineer for his entire career at Westinghouse, Syntron/FMC and Ocenco. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and formerly was active with the church-sponsored Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scout Troop 27.
Mr. Rudolph was a 3½-year veteran of World War II, where he saw action as a tech sergeant with the Army’s 80th Division in France, including the Battle of the Bulge, the Rhineland Offensive and the Central Europe Campaign.
From V-E Day until December 1945, he served with the occupation forces in Germany. He was the recipient of the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Bronze Star, as well as a number of other decorations and awards. He was a life member of VFW Post 1989 and BPOE Lodge 931 and was a member of the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona, the Little Vettes Parade Unit, and the Indiana Shrine Club.
In addition to his memberships, in several Masonic organizations, he twice served as master of Benjamin Franklin Lodge No. 753. He and his wife also served for many years as volunteers at IRMC.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father William L. Watson; his wife of 67 years, Janet Allen Rudolph in 2012; and son David Allen Rudolph in 1980; his sister Toy Jane Logan and her husband Howard; and sister Peggy Randolph, all of Indiana; and sister-in law Margaret Robertson-Valentine, of Tavares, Fla.
He is survived by his son Phil and his wife Barbara, of Irwin; grandchildren Melanie Crankshaw (James), of Westmoreland City, and Dan Craig, of Florida; grandchildren Zachary, Aaron, Brooklynn and Charlee Crankshaw, all of Westmoreland City; sister-in-law Barbara Hill, of Paducah, Ky.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
If you wish, memorial contributions may be made to Brush Valley Cemetery Association, 5774 E. Route 56, Homer City, PA 15748, or Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Arrangements were entrusted to Ott Funeral Home Inc.