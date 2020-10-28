Harvey “Dabin” Harry Horn, 86, Home, passed away Sunday, Oct.18, 2020, while at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home in Home.
The son of Jesse F. and Anna Genevieve (Karlow) Horn, he was born Aug. 21, 1934, in Derry Township, Westmoreland County.
Harvey was a United States Army veteran and a member of the American Legion, Homer City. He retired from Torrance State Hospital in 1985. He loved attending baseball games, especially preseason games in Bradenton, golfing with his stepson and he enjoyed spending the winters in Florida. He also loved to watch his grandson, JT, playing Marion Center football.
Surviving are his children, Laurene (Bob) Snyder, Indiana, Brian (Sue) Horn, Virginia and Amanda Cotter, Florida; stepchildren, Lois Ann (Bob) Gallagher, Maryland, Thomas Stewart, New Alexandrea, Grace Harr, Latrobe, Maryjane Valore, Greensburg and Marlene (Denny) Gourley, New Kensington; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; second wife, Lois, in 2005; granddaughter, Tiffany; and siblings, Martha, Jesse, Lewis, Charles, Helen, William, Anna and an infant sister.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.