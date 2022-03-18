Harvey R. Peffer, 89, of Marion Center, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at The Fountains at Indiana.
Born on Aug. 20, 1932, in Marion Center, to Ralph J. and Mabel (Ruffner) Peffer, he was a graduate of Marion Center High School.
After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving in Korea during the Korean Conflict.
Harvey was employed as a diesel mechanic for the Halliburton Oil Well Cementing Company, retiring in 1992 after 32 years of service.
He was a life member of the VFW Post 1989. As an avid hunter, he taught hunter safety courses for the Pennsylvania Game Commission for more than 10 years.
He was a proud 10-year volunteer driver for the Disabled American Veterans and was a pyro-technician for Starfire Corporation for more than 30 years.
Harvey is survived by his wife of 16 years, Marjorie (Fowler) Peffer, of Indiana; son, Larry Peffer, of Marion Center; daughters, Cathy (Paul) Jordan, of Marion Center; Karen (Gary) Barkley, of Marion Center; and Deborah Peffer, of Linden, Va.; granddaughter, Kendell Barkley, of Estero, Fla.; and one brother, Ralph (LuVera) Peffer, of Home.
In addition to his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey D.(Askew) Peffer, and one sister, Barbara Peffer.
Friends will be received by the family from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday with Pastor Marv Nelson officiating.
Full military honors will be accorded by the VFW Post 1989 Honor Guard following the service. Private burial will take place in Marchand Cemetery, North Mahoning Township.
In lieu of flowers or other items, Harvey’s family requests donations be made to his church, the Indiana Alliance Church, 2510 Warren Road, Indiana, PA 15701, or a charity of the donor’s choice.