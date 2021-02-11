Haylee A. Jackson

Haylee Ann Jackson, 27, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her residence.
The daughter of Timothy Jackson and Ellen (Hershman) Blystone, she was born Jan. 12, 1994, in Indiana.
Haylee was a graduate of Indiana Area High School. She was a happy child who had a love for animals. She had a special place in her heart for children. She enjoyed collecting rocks. Haylee will be remembered as a loving daughter, granddaughter and niece.
Surviving are her father; grandparents, Kenneth and Coralie Hershman; brother, Corey Eugene Blystone; special uncle, Kerry Hershman; aunts, Amanda Owens and Helen Patterson; and an uncle, Bradley Hershman.
Haylee was preceded in death by her mother, Ellen Blystone; newborn son, Bricen William Jackson; and grandmother, Dorothy Jackson.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering on Saturday from 4 to 5 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Haylee’s honor may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA, 15701.