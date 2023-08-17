Hazel (Burns) Fairman Sullivan, 93, of Kent, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
She was born in New Kensington on May 27, 1930, the daughter of Charlie and Adeline Burns.
A licensed cosmetologist, Hazel owned Hazel’s Hairstyling Salon in Ravenna, Ohio, for more than 40 years. She was a faithful member of The Church on the Hill. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, gardening and meals out with her family and friends. Her family meant everything to her and she will be truly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Fairman; husband Lee Sullivan; children Donnie Fairman and Connie Vick; grandson Michael Lucarell; three brothers and two sisters.
Hazel is survived by her children, Patricia (Tony) Lucarell, Ronnie (Daphne) Mullins and Brenda (James) Gibbs; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; son-in-law Walter Vick; and countless friends.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley. Graveside services will immediately follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.carson boyer.com.
