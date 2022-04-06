Hazel E. Hartman

Hazel E. (Masisak) Hartman, 88, of Kiski Township and Big Pine Key, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Beacon Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Indiana.
Born Nov. 13, 1933, in Butler, she was a daughter of John A. Masisak and Goldie L. (Lott) Masisak.
Hazel was a graduate of Bethel Park High School and a business school in Pittsburgh. She worked as the business manager for Elders Ridge High School for several years, then continued in the same position after a merger to form Apollo-Ridge High School. She also taught members of the school band and the majorettes.
While in Florida, Hazel was a member of the Lower Keys Rotary Club and a long-time advocate of children and their families. She was well-known for her tireless efforts for organizing the local “Kids Carnival” in the ‘90s, which drew thousands of people from all over the Florida Keys. In 1992, Hazel co-founded the Big Pine Key Charter School with help from parents and friends to save the small public elementary school from closing. She also enjoyed fishing the Florida Keys with her late husband Eugene.
Hazel attended Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Hoe-Downers Country Band for many years. She liked working on ceramics.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene C. Hartman, who passed away on Feb. 5, 2015; brothers, Charles, William, Donald, Jackie, Thomas and Robert Masisak; and her sister, Rosemary Judge.
Hazel is survived by nieces, nephews and extended family who will all miss her.
At her request, there will be no public viewing. Friends will be received in the Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church, 1668 PA Route 56, Spring Church, on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Peter C. Bower officiating. Private interment in Fairview Cemetery, Spring Church, will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Hazel’s name to the Big Pine Academy, 30220 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key, FL 33043; the Apollo-Ridge Band Boosters, c/o Karen Starcher, treasurer, 480 Kings Road, Apollo, PA 15613; or to Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church, PO Box 154, Spring Church, PA 15686.
