Hazel Frampton Douglas, 91, of Indiana, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Howard and Edna (Lauer) Miller, she was born on Aug.18, 1929, in Carrolltown.
Hazel was a member of Ernest Bible Church.
She is survived by her two daughters: Susan Grant (Gary) and Sally Kalanovich (Brian), all of Indiana; her four grandchildren: Marcie Haviland (Rob); Amy Elkin (Colby); Nicole Kalanavich (Scott Kovach) and Kristen Stivason (Cory); and her seven great grandchildren: Jacob, Peter, Mary and Eve Haviland; Jenna and Kira Elkin and Hannah Stivason.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, C. Harry Frampton; her second husband, Carl Douglas, and her brother, Anthony Miller.
In keeping with our mother’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or service.