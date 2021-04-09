Hazel Irene (Powell) Reddinger Bleggi, 83, peacefully passed away Tuesday April 6, 2021.
She was born in Porter Township, Jefferson County, on Dec. 18, 1937, to Spurgeon Elias and Opal Matilda (Kunselman) Powell. She grew up a daddy’s girl on her parents’ farm with her sister, Gladys, and her brother, Clair.
Hazel was married for 34 years to Raymond Eugene Reddinger Sr. Together they had five children: Raymond Jr. (Colleen), of Punxsutawney; Gary (Bambi), of Punxsutawney; Mark (Tammy), of Punxsutawney; Patty (John), of Indiana; and David (Deb), of Punxsutawney.
During this time, Hazel was a food service employee in the cafeteria at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Once widowed, Hazel married Angelo Bleggi Jr. They were together for 23 years prior to his passing.
Hazel was a woman who lived her life serving the Lord. She had a beautiful soul and was tirelessly present for her family every single day. Hazel gave so much to everyone, but never expected anything in return. Hazel left behind a beautiful legacy. She taught her loved ones to never take more than what you need. Hazel set the example on how to love and be loved, especially by God. The world is a better place because of Hazel. Although all of her family are devastated with her passing, they are finding comfort that she is in the arms of her Lord and Savior.
Hazel was the best wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sibling and friend. She is forever loved by her family and will always be treasured in their hearts.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Reddinger Sr. and Angelo Bleggi Jr.; her father, Elias Powell; her mother; Opal (Kunselman) Powell; her sister, Gladys (Powell) Reddinger; her grandson, Carl Kellar; and her beloved dog, Ripp.
Surviving relatives include her five children, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
At the family’s request, there will be no visitation and services will be private. Burial will be at Hopewell Cemetery in Frostburg.
Arrangements are under the trust and direction of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a church or animal shelter of the donor’s choosing.
Online condolences may be made at the funeral home website at www.fait funeralhome.com.