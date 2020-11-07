Heather Annette (Murdick) Lindstrom, 43, of Clarion, formerly of Creekside, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot, Butler County.
Born in Indiana on Aug. 6, 1977, she was a daughter of Charles T. Murdick,, Creekside, and Mary K. (Souka) Murdick.
Heather enjoyed writing poetry and had several poems printed in The Indiana Gazette.
In addition to her father she is survived by sons, Allen and Jonathan; brother, Robert Murdick, Clarion; step-mother, Joan Murdick, Creekside; and by her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew and cousins.
Heather was preceded in death by her mother and siblings, Joseph Scott Murdick and Jessica Ann (Murdick) Patterson.
Service arrangements are private. Burial will be held at a later date at the Brush Valley Lutheran Cemetery. Cremation was at the Rairigh-Bence Crematory under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.