Heidi A. Kelly, 43, of Homer City, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 31, 1976, in Latrobe.
She had attended the Blairsville Free Methodist Church.
Surviving are her mother, Brenda (McConnell) Pizer and husband Robert, Blairsville; son, Billy Calvin Fridley, Josephine; daughter, Brea Kelly, Weirton, W.Va.; brothers, Kerry Kelly and wife Michelle, Richmond, Va., and Gerald Kelly and wife Jodi, Blairsville; and sisters, Rebecca Pizer, Indiana, and Emily Pizer and fiance, Vincent DeSantis, Blairsville.
Heidi was preceded in death by her father, Randall Kelly; infant son, Brenton Fridley; maternal grandparents, William and Jean McConnell; and paternal grandparents, Glenn and Minnie Kelly
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Germany Lutheran Cemetery, New Florence. James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, is handling the arrangements.