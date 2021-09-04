Mrs. Helen Marie Jones, 83, of Jackson, Ga., passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.
She was born Jan. 9, 1937, in Wyano, a daughter of Joseph Pilat and Helen (Gobrish) Pilat.
Helen enjoyed volunteering at St. Peters Catholic Church and polka dancing with her husband at The American – Czech Club of Dayton, Ohio.
Helen is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Denise and Anthony Brendle and Diane and Mike Barrett; cherished grandchildren and their spouses, Michael IV and Shelia Barrett, Jacquelyn Barrett and Tyler and Kim Brendle; sisters, Irene Popovich and Martha Berezansky; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Thomas Edward Jones; and brothers, John Pilat and Edward Pilat.
Mr. Thomas “Tom” Edward Jones, 87, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Autumn Village Assisted Living in Jackson. Tom was born in Lucernemines on Wednesday, July 26, 1933, to Edward M. Jones and Elizabeth Bell Jones.
Tom was a veteran for the United States Navy and served in the Korean War. He retired from Westinghouse and Universal Energy Systems. Tom was a lifelong member of VFW Post 3283, FOE and The American-Czech Club. He also enjoyed playing golf.
Tom is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Denise and Anthony Brendle and Diane and Mike Barrett; grandchildren, Michael and Sheila Barrett, Jackie Barrett and Tyler and Kim Brendle; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Marie Pilate Jones; and brothers, John Jones and Ken Jones.
Hello, friends. We hope you are doing well and have enjoyed somewhat of a normal summer!
We wanted to inform you of our plans for Tom and Helen Jones’ Memorial Service and Celebration of Life. We will be visiting their beloved home state of Pennsylvania in September. We would like to extend an invitation to you to join us for a memorial service to be held Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in Homer City.
The family will receive visitors from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Immediately following, a reception will be held at the Indiana Country Club, 495 Country Club Road, Indiana, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Hope you can join us in celebration of their memory! Best regards, from Diane Barrett and Denise Brendle.