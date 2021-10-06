Helen C. Conrad

Helen Clare (Goodwin) Conrad, 96, of Indiana, formerly of Tequesta, Fla., Clearfield and New Florence, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, while at St. Andrew’s Village.
The daughter of Edward I. and Alice C. (Alexander) Goodwin, she was born Nov. 29, 1924, in Pittsburgh.
Helen graduated from New Florence High School in 1942. She then attended and graduated from Columbia Hospital School of Nursing in 1945. She was then employed during her nursing career by the following hospitals: New Kensington, Allegheny Valley, Clearfield and Indiana. Helen was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and former member of Graystone Presbyterian Church, Indiana, Trinity Methodist Church, Clearfield, and Trinity Presbyterian Church, New Florence.
She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Ralph, family and friends at their lake house at Deep Creek Lake in Maryland. She also found pleasure in reading, biking, golfing, swimming, attending plays and movies, antique shopping and playing cards, dominoes and computer games.
Surviving are her six children, Ralph “Ed” Conrad, Cranberry Township; Karol (Dennis) Wells, Indiana; Caprice “Cappie” Bell, Indiana; Merialice (Fred) Kozel, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Cindy (Dennis) Barnhart, Mt. Lebanon; and Scott (Bonnie) Conrad, Chester, Va.; 16 grandchildren, Dianna (Gene) Kelly, Joanna (Chris) Eckstein, Chad (Leah) Wells, Matthew (Angela) Wells, Steven Wells, Jennifer (Matt) Fridg, Holly (Eric) High, James “Jeb” Bell, Erin (Jeff) Schrimsher, Clare (Harrison) Wallace, John Kozel, Alex Barnhart, Lindsey Barnhart, Elizabeth (Ryan) Lee, Rebecca (Tim) Holness, and Kaitlyn (Andrew) Brown; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Edward W. Goodwin, Taylors, S.C.; three stepsisters, Lynn (Bob) Glenn, Penn Hills; Lottie Whigham, Bellevue, Ohio; and Molly Caine, St. Vincent, West Indies; and her son-in-law, Lee Sheldrake, Erie.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, Ralph W. Conrad; daughter, Melanie Sheldrake; grandson, Keith Sheldrake; great-grandson, James High; sister, Alice Hood; and a son-in-law, James H. Bell.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church, Indiana, with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating. Interment in Bethel Cemetery in Clyde will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 712 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701, or the VNA/Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.